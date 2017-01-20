Home
WITH OR WITHOUT CONSENSUS
Friday, 20 January 2017
Aliyev is not going to abandon his bellicose rhetoric
Editor`s column
Meeting with representative of the “Tashir” Group of Companies in Armenia Narek Karapetyan
Official
Friday, 20 January 2017
President partook at the event dedicated to the day of the workers of judicial system
Official
Friday, 20 January 2017
Enlarged consultation on the issues related to the cooperation of the Yerevan city administration with Stepanakert and the NKR regions
in
Friday, 20 January 2017
Serviceman of the NKR Defense Army Andranik Musikyan posthumously awarded with the "For Service in Battle" medal
Official
Thursday, 19 January 2017
THE THRESHOLD OF SELF-SUFFICIENCY IS OVERCOME. ELECTRIC POWER PROGRAMS ARE ON THE AGENDA
Economy
Wednesday, 18 January 2017
OFFICIAL
Meeting with representative of the “Tashir” Group of Companies in Armenia Narek Karapetyan
Friday, 20 January 2017
On 20 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received representative of the "Tashir" Group of Companies in…
President partook at the event dedicated to the day of the workers of judicial system
Friday, 20 January 2017
Enlarged consultation on the issues related to the cooperation of the Yerevan city administration with Stepanakert and the NKR regions
Friday, 20 January 2017
Politics
ALMOST HUNDRED PERCENT OF THE PEOPLE OF ARTSAKH ARE AGAINST TERRITORIAL CONCESSIONS
Tuesday, 27 December 2016
An organization from Armenia summed up the results of the research
THE MAIN PROBLEM IS TO KEEP THE PEOPLE ON THEIR OWN LAND
Friday, 18 November 2016
Armenians Should Reach Out to Trump Through Republican Friends in Congress
Thursday, 17 November 2016
ECONOMY
THE THRESHOLD OF SELF-SUFFICIENCY IS OVERCOME. ELECTRIC POWER PROGRAMS ARE ON THE AGENDA
Wednesday, 18 January 2017
Artsakh, which imported 60% of its electric power consumed in 2007, reached the mark of energy self-sufficiency in 2016.
EACH ECONOMIC AREA REQUIRES SPECIAL APPROACH
Thursday, 22 December 2016
AVERAGE ANNUAL 10-PERCENT ECONOMIC GROWTH ENSURED IN THE NKR FOR THE LAST 10 YEARS
Monday, 07 November 2016
ARMENIA SHOULD TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE SURPLUS OF THE NKR-GENERATED ELECTRICITY
Monday, 07 November 2016
CULTURE AND SPORT
CULTURE IS A MEANS TO RAISE GENOCIDES CONDEMNATION AND COMPENSATION ISSUES
Wednesday, 12 October 2016
On October 7, an unprecedented exhibition took place in the Stepanakert Picture Gallery: the visitors had the…
MAGIC ITEMS OF 'GRANNY’S BOX’
Monday, 23 May 2016
HOMELAND-AWARENESS CAMPAIGN WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF THE COUNTRY’S PRESIDENT
Tuesday, 27 October 2015
ANOTHER STEP TO INTER-UNIVERSITY COOPERATION
Thursday, 25 June 2015
Editor`s column
WITH OR WITHOUT CONSENSUS
Friday, 20 January 2017
Aliyev is not going to abandon his bellicose rhetoric
"BAKU" IS A LINK IN THE GENOCIDAL CHAIN
Sunday, 15 January 2017
It is again January. Again, the memory returns to Baku of January 1990, where on these days…
TRUTH AND LIE
Tuesday, 27 December 2016
As is known, in October 2014, a trial against Azerbaijani subversives Dilham Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev took…
CRIMINAL "SILENCE OF LAMBS"
Monday, 26 December 2016
On the eve of the new year of 2017, the Azerbaijani leadership received a remarkable "Christmas gift"…
UNACCOMPLISHED STABILITY, OR WILL VIENNA BE ABLE TO GIVE THE "SECOND WIND" TO THE SETTLEMENT PROCESS?
Tuesday, 20 December 2016
Soon, the year of 2016 will go down in history. What is its significance in terms of…
IMPORTANT MEETING. DETAILS NOT REPORTED
Tuesday, 13 December 2016
So, late in the evening of December 8, a meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan…
Society
TOURISM IN 2016: UPS AND DOWNS
Tuesday, 17 January 2017
Tourism was among the spheres affected mostly by the consequences of the April war.
CHANGES IN SOME SOCIAL PROGRAMS
Monday, 16 January 2017
Summarizing the key programs in the social security sphere in 2016 on the New Year eve, NKR…
TALISH SHOULD BE FULLY REVIVED - THIS IS THE IMPERATIVE
Friday, 02 December 2016
On November 28, NKR Minister of Urban Development Karen Shahramanyan, during a meeting with journalists, briefed on…
THE ARMENIAN SPIRIT IS UNQUENCHABLE AND STRONG
Thursday, 24 November 2016
On November 20, a memorial party dedicated to the twentieth anniversary of the birth of Hero of…
PROGRAMS AIMED AT PRESERVING THE SPIRITUAL VALUES
Wednesday, 16 November 2016
The 777th anniversary of Gandzasar’s consecration
CONFERENCE DEDICATED TO THE INNOVATIONS IN THE SPHERE OF DIAGNOSTIC RESEARCHES
Thursday, 10 November 2016
'Open Day' in Stepanakert
SOCIETY
WITH OR WITHOUT CONSENSUS
Friday, 20 January 2017
Aliyev is not going to abandon his bellicose rhetoric
Meeting with representative of the “Tashir” Group of Companies in Armenia Narek Karapetyan
Friday, 20 January 2017
President partook at the event dedicated to the day of the workers of judicial system
Friday, 20 January 2017
