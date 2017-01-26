Home
NEWS
OFFICIAL
POLITICS
ECONOMY
SOCIETY
CULTURE AND SPORT
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Editor's column
Home
NEWS
OFFICIAL
POLITICS
ECONOMY
SOCIETY
CULTURE AND SPORT
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Editor's column
Search
DISCLOSURE, OR WHAT QUESTIONS LAVROV SHOULD NOT BE ASKED
Thursday, 26 January 2017
We have already reported that at a press conference in…
in
Editor`s column
Read 21 times
ANOTHER HUMANITARIAN PROGRAM BY TASHIR FOUNDATION
in
Society
Wednesday, 25 January 2017
Read 42 times
Congratulatory address to prime-minister of the New South Wales of Australia Mrs. Gledis Berejikyan
in
Official
Tuesday, 24 January 2017
Read 71 times
Defense Army serviceman Karen Ulubabyan posthumously awarded with the "For Service in Battle" medal
in
Official
Tuesday, 24 January 2017
Read 80 times
THE DRAFT NEW CONSTITUTION IS BASED ON THE NATIONAL SECURITY
in
Politics
Tuesday, 24 January 2017
Read 71 times
WITH OR WITHOUT CONSENSUS
in
Editor`s column
Friday, 20 January 2017
Read 97 times
OFFICIAL
Subscribe to this RSS feed
Congratulatory address to prime-minister of the New South Wales of Australia Mrs. Gledis Berejikyan
Tuesday, 24 January 2017
On 24 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address to prime-minister of the New…
Read 71 times
Read more...
Defense Army serviceman Karen Ulubabyan posthumously awarded with the "For Service in Battle" medal
Tuesday, 24 January 2017
Read 80 times
Meeting with representative of the “Tashir” Group of Companies in Armenia Narek Karapetyan
Friday, 20 January 2017
Read 156 times
Politics
Subscribe to this RSS feed
THE DRAFT NEW CONSTITUTION IS BASED ON THE NATIONAL SECURITY
Tuesday, 24 January 2017
NKR NA Chairman Ashot Ghulyan summarized the activities of the Parliament in 2016, speaking at the January…
Read 71 times
Read more...
ALMOST HUNDRED PERCENT OF THE PEOPLE OF ARTSAKH ARE AGAINST TERRITORIAL CONCESSIONS
Tuesday, 27 December 2016
Read 313 times
THE MAIN PROBLEM IS TO KEEP THE PEOPLE ON THEIR OWN LAND
Friday, 18 November 2016
Read 603 times
ECONOMY
Subscribe to this RSS feed
THE THRESHOLD OF SELF-SUFFICIENCY IS OVERCOME. ELECTRIC POWER PROGRAMS ARE ON THE AGENDA
Wednesday, 18 January 2017
No comment
Artsakh, which imported 60% of its electric power consumed in 2007, reached the mark of energy self-sufficiency in 2016.
Read more...
EACH ECONOMIC AREA REQUIRES SPECIAL APPROACH
Thursday, 22 December 2016
No comment
AVERAGE ANNUAL 10-PERCENT ECONOMIC GROWTH ENSURED IN THE NKR FOR THE LAST 10 YEARS
Monday, 07 November 2016
No comment
ARMENIA SHOULD TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE SURPLUS OF THE NKR-GENERATED ELECTRICITY
Monday, 07 November 2016
No comment
CULTURE AND SPORT
Subscribe to this RSS feed
CULTURE IS A MEANS TO RAISE GENOCIDES CONDEMNATION AND COMPENSATION ISSUES
Wednesday, 12 October 2016
On October 7, an unprecedented exhibition took place in the Stepanakert Picture Gallery: the visitors had the…
Read 641 times
Read more...
MAGIC ITEMS OF 'GRANNY’S BOX’
Monday, 23 May 2016
Read 1330 times
HOMELAND-AWARENESS CAMPAIGN WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF THE COUNTRY’S PRESIDENT
Tuesday, 27 October 2015
Read 3779 times
ANOTHER STEP TO INTER-UNIVERSITY COOPERATION
Thursday, 25 June 2015
Read 7306 times
Editor`s column
Subscribe to this RSS feed
DISCLOSURE, OR WHAT QUESTIONS LAVROV SHOULD NOT BE ASKED
Thursday, 26 January 2017
We have already reported that at a press conference in Moscow on January 17, Russian Foreign Minister…
Read 21 times
WITH OR WITHOUT CONSENSUS
Friday, 20 January 2017
Aliyev is not going to abandon his bellicose rhetoric
Read 97 times
"BAKU" IS A LINK IN THE GENOCIDAL CHAIN
Sunday, 15 January 2017
It is again January. Again, the memory returns to Baku of January 1990, where on these days…
Read 112 times
TRUTH AND LIE
Tuesday, 27 December 2016
As is known, in October 2014, a trial against Azerbaijani subversives Dilham Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev took…
Read 244 times
CRIMINAL "SILENCE OF LAMBS"
Monday, 26 December 2016
On the eve of the new year of 2017, the Azerbaijani leadership received a remarkable "Christmas gift"…
Read 254 times
UNACCOMPLISHED STABILITY, OR WILL VIENNA BE ABLE TO GIVE THE "SECOND WIND" TO THE SETTLEMENT PROCESS?
Tuesday, 20 December 2016
Soon, the year of 2016 will go down in history. What is its significance in terms of…
Read 303 times
Society
Subscribe to this RSS feed
ANOTHER HUMANITARIAN PROGRAM BY TASHIR FOUNDATION
Wednesday, 25 January 2017
For every country, especially for the Republic of Artsakh, one of the priorities is the encouragement of…
Read 42 times
TOURISM IN 2016: UPS AND DOWNS
Tuesday, 17 January 2017
Tourism was among the spheres affected mostly by the consequences of the April war.
Read 161 times
CHANGES IN SOME SOCIAL PROGRAMS
Monday, 16 January 2017
Summarizing the key programs in the social security sphere in 2016 on the New Year eve, NKR…
Read 177 times
TALISH SHOULD BE FULLY REVIVED - THIS IS THE IMPERATIVE
Friday, 02 December 2016
On November 28, NKR Minister of Urban Development Karen Shahramanyan, during a meeting with journalists, briefed on…
Read 421 times
THE ARMENIAN SPIRIT IS UNQUENCHABLE AND STRONG
Thursday, 24 November 2016
On November 20, a memorial party dedicated to the twentieth anniversary of the birth of Hero of…
Read 524 times
PROGRAMS AIMED AT PRESERVING THE SPIRITUAL VALUES
Wednesday, 16 November 2016
The 777th anniversary of Gandzasar’s consecration
Read 516 times
SOCIETY
Subscribe to this RSS feed
DISCLOSURE, OR WHAT QUESTIONS LAVROV SHOULD NOT BE ASKED
Thursday, 26 January 2017
We have already reported that at a press conference in Moscow on January…
Read 21 times
Read more...
ANOTHER HUMANITARIAN PROGRAM BY TASHIR FOUNDATION
Wednesday, 25 January 2017
Read 42 times
Congratulatory address to prime-minister of the New South Wales of Australia Mrs. Gledis Berejikyan
Tuesday, 24 January 2017
Read 71 times
FACEBOOK
Our page
TWITTER
Follow us!
GOOGLE+
Join our circle
RSS FEED
Subscribe now!
Facebook
Visualscope.com
Popular
Annual Press Conference of the NKR Foreign Minister
Friday, 30 December 2016
Read 281 times
Visit to the village of Talish in the Martakert region
Saturday, 31 December 2016
Read 278 times
Solemn ceremony of awarding at the Artsakh Republic President Residence
Friday, 30 December 2016
Read 245 times
Meeting with Armenian National Assembly deputy chairman Eduard Sharmazanov
Wednesday, 28 December 2016
Read 213 times
President Sahakyan signed laws
Thursday, 29 December 2016
Read 212 times
CHANGES IN SOME SOCIAL PROGRAMS
Monday, 16 January 2017
Read 177 times
Regular Meeting of the Specialized Commission on Constitutional Reforms
Friday, 13 January 2017
Read 165 times
TOURISM IN 2016: UPS AND DOWNS
Tuesday, 17 January 2017
Read 161 times
Calendar
«
January 2017
»
Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
Sat
Sun
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Home
NEWS
OFFICIAL
POLITICS
ECONOMY
SOCIETY
CULTURE AND SPORT
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Editor's column
Search
Copyright 2015 by
www.artsakhtert.com
All rights Reserved