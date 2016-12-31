Home
Visit to the village of Talish in the Martakert region
Saturday, 31 December 2016
On 31 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the…
Annual Press Conference of the NKR Foreign Minister
Friday, 30 December 2016
Solemn ceremony of awarding at the Artsakh Republic President Residence
Friday, 30 December 2016
President Sahakyan signed laws
Thursday, 29 December 2016
Meeting with Armenian National Assembly deputy chairman Eduard Sharmazanov
Wednesday, 28 December 2016
ALMOST HUNDRED PERCENT OF THE PEOPLE OF ARTSAKH ARE AGAINST TERRITORIAL CONCESSIONS
Tuesday, 27 December 2016
THE MAIN PROBLEM IS TO KEEP THE PEOPLE ON THEIR OWN LAND
Friday, 18 November 2016
Read 541 times
Armenians Should Reach Out to Trump Through Republican Friends in Congress
Thursday, 17 November 2016
Read 485 times
EACH ECONOMIC AREA REQUIRES SPECIAL APPROACH
Thursday, 22 December 2016
Interview with NKR Minister of Economy Andranik KHACHATRYAN
AVERAGE ANNUAL 10-PERCENT ECONOMIC GROWTH ENSURED IN THE NKR FOR THE LAST 10 YEARS
Monday, 07 November 2016
ARMENIA SHOULD TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE SURPLUS OF THE NKR-GENERATED ELECTRICITY
Monday, 07 November 2016
Armenia must use Nagorno-Karabakh’s electric power supply - prime minister
Saturday, 05 November 2016
CULTURE IS A MEANS TO RAISE GENOCIDES CONDEMNATION AND COMPENSATION ISSUES
Wednesday, 12 October 2016
On October 7, an unprecedented exhibition took place in the Stepanakert Picture Gallery: the visitors had the…
Read 588 times
MAGIC ITEMS OF 'GRANNY’S BOX’
Monday, 23 May 2016
HOMELAND-AWARENESS CAMPAIGN WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF THE COUNTRY’S PRESIDENT
Tuesday, 27 October 2015
ANOTHER STEP TO INTER-UNIVERSITY COOPERATION
Thursday, 25 June 2015
TRUTH AND LIE
Tuesday, 27 December 2016
As is known, in October 2014, a trial against Azerbaijani subversives Dilham Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev took…
CRIMINAL "SILENCE OF LAMBS"
Monday, 26 December 2016
On the eve of the new year of 2017, the Azerbaijani leadership received a remarkable "Christmas gift"…
UNACCOMPLISHED STABILITY, OR WILL VIENNA BE ABLE TO GIVE THE "SECOND WIND" TO THE SETTLEMENT PROCESS?
Tuesday, 20 December 2016
Soon, the year of 2016 will go down in history. What is its significance in terms of…
IMPORTANT MEETING. DETAILS NOT REPORTED
Tuesday, 13 December 2016
So, late in the evening of December 8, a meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan…
CONSTITUTION IS AN IMPORTANT FACTOR OF THE SECURITY AND STABILITY OF THE STATE
Saturday, 10 December 2016
On December 10, the Nagorno Karabakh Republic is once again celebrating the Day of the State Independence…
RESTORATION OF TALISH STARTED
Friday, 09 December 2016
The issue of the fate of Talish village was somewhat determined during the previous two or three…
TALISH SHOULD BE FULLY REVIVED - THIS IS THE IMPERATIVE
Friday, 02 December 2016
On November 28, NKR Minister of Urban Development Karen Shahramanyan, during a meeting with journalists, briefed on…
THE ARMENIAN SPIRIT IS UNQUENCHABLE AND STRONG
Thursday, 24 November 2016
On November 20, a memorial party dedicated to the twentieth anniversary of the birth of Hero of…
PROGRAMS AIMED AT PRESERVING THE SPIRITUAL VALUES
Wednesday, 16 November 2016
The 777th anniversary of Gandzasar’s consecration
CONFERENCE DEDICATED TO THE INNOVATIONS IN THE SPHERE OF DIAGNOSTIC RESEARCHES
Thursday, 10 November 2016
'Open Day' in Stepanakert
THE MOST SPECIFIC GIFT FROM THE HERO-FATHER TO HIS SON
Thursday, 03 November 2016
25 years ago, on October 30, small Harutyun received the most specific birthday gift, when he was…
THE MEDIA IS MORE POWERFUL THAN WEAPONS AND ARMOR
Wednesday, 26 October 2016
The 8th Pan-Armenian Conference of Journalists
Enlarged consultation devoted to the Constitutional reforms
Monday, 12 December 2016
Solemn ceremony of handing over keys from cars to a group of servicemen and freedom-fighters
Monday, 12 December 2016
NKR NA President’s Working Visit to Paris
Wednesday, 14 December 2016
Congratulatory letter to President-elect of the Pridnestrovian Moldovian Republic Vadim Krasnoselsky
Tuesday, 13 December 2016
Condolence letter in connection with the death RA minister of Emergency Situations Armen Yeritsyan
Wednesday, 14 December 2016
Meeting with president of the "Grand Holding" company and director of the "Masis Tobacco" company
Friday, 23 December 2016
Congratulatory address in connection with the Day of the National Security Service Serviceman
Tuesday, 20 December 2016
IMPORTANT MEETING. DETAILS NOT REPORTED
Tuesday, 13 December 2016
