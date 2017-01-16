Home
NEWS
OFFICIAL
POLITICS
ECONOMY
SOCIETY
CULTURE AND SPORT
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Editor's column
Home
NEWS
OFFICIAL
POLITICS
ECONOMY
SOCIETY
CULTURE AND SPORT
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Editor's column
Search
CHANGES IN SOME SOCIAL PROGRAMS
Monday, 16 January 2017
Summarizing the key programs in the social security sphere in…
in
Society
Read 22 times
NKR Defense Army serviceman Garik Vardanyan posthumously awarded with the "For Service in Battle"
in
Official
Monday, 16 January 2017
Read 11 times
"BAKU" IS A LINK IN THE GENOCIDAL CHAIN
in
Editor`s column
Sunday, 15 January 2017
Read 29 times
Regular Meeting of the Specialized Commission on Constitutional Reforms
in
Official
Friday, 13 January 2017
Read 54 times
Armen Soghomonyan was appointed member of the NKR State Board on Statistics
in
Official
Friday, 13 January 2017
Read 33 times
Meeting with Hrant Margaryan and Armen Roustamyan
in
Official
Friday, 13 January 2017
Read 50 times
OFFICIAL
Subscribe to this RSS feed
NKR Defense Army serviceman Garik Vardanyan posthumously awarded with the "For Service in Battle"
Monday, 16 January 2017
On 16 January President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree according to which serviceman of the NKR Defense…
Read 11 times
Regular Meeting of the Specialized Commission on Constitutional Reforms
Friday, 13 January 2017
Read 54 times
Armen Soghomonyan was appointed member of the NKR State Board on Statistics
Friday, 13 January 2017
Read 33 times
Politics
Subscribe to this RSS feed
ALMOST HUNDRED PERCENT OF THE PEOPLE OF ARTSAKH ARE AGAINST TERRITORIAL CONCESSIONS
Tuesday, 27 December 2016
An organization from Armenia summed up the results of the research
Read 246 times
Read more...
THE MAIN PROBLEM IS TO KEEP THE PEOPLE ON THEIR OWN LAND
Friday, 18 November 2016
Read 556 times
Armenians Should Reach Out to Trump Through Republican Friends in Congress
Thursday, 17 November 2016
Read 497 times
ECONOMY
Subscribe to this RSS feed
EACH ECONOMIC AREA REQUIRES SPECIAL APPROACH
Thursday, 22 December 2016
No comment
Interview with NKR Minister of Economy Andranik KHACHATRYAN
Read more...
AVERAGE ANNUAL 10-PERCENT ECONOMIC GROWTH ENSURED IN THE NKR FOR THE LAST 10 YEARS
Monday, 07 November 2016
No comment
ARMENIA SHOULD TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE SURPLUS OF THE NKR-GENERATED ELECTRICITY
Monday, 07 November 2016
No comment
Armenia must use Nagorno-Karabakh’s electric power supply - prime minister
Saturday, 05 November 2016
No comment
CULTURE AND SPORT
Subscribe to this RSS feed
CULTURE IS A MEANS TO RAISE GENOCIDES CONDEMNATION AND COMPENSATION ISSUES
Wednesday, 12 October 2016
On October 7, an unprecedented exhibition took place in the Stepanakert Picture Gallery: the visitors had the…
Read 603 times
Read more...
MAGIC ITEMS OF 'GRANNY’S BOX’
Monday, 23 May 2016
Read 1289 times
HOMELAND-AWARENESS CAMPAIGN WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF THE COUNTRY’S PRESIDENT
Tuesday, 27 October 2015
Read 3739 times
ANOTHER STEP TO INTER-UNIVERSITY COOPERATION
Thursday, 25 June 2015
Read 7266 times
Editor`s column
Subscribe to this RSS feed
"BAKU" IS A LINK IN THE GENOCIDAL CHAIN
Sunday, 15 January 2017
It is again January. Again, the memory returns to Baku of January 1990, where on these days…
Read 29 times
TRUTH AND LIE
Tuesday, 27 December 2016
As is known, in October 2014, a trial against Azerbaijani subversives Dilham Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev took…
Read 174 times
CRIMINAL "SILENCE OF LAMBS"
Monday, 26 December 2016
On the eve of the new year of 2017, the Azerbaijani leadership received a remarkable "Christmas gift"…
Read 180 times
UNACCOMPLISHED STABILITY, OR WILL VIENNA BE ABLE TO GIVE THE "SECOND WIND" TO THE SETTLEMENT PROCESS?
Tuesday, 20 December 2016
Soon, the year of 2016 will go down in history. What is its significance in terms of…
Read 235 times
IMPORTANT MEETING. DETAILS NOT REPORTED
Tuesday, 13 December 2016
So, late in the evening of December 8, a meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan…
Read 298 times
CONSTITUTION IS AN IMPORTANT FACTOR OF THE SECURITY AND STABILITY OF THE STATE
Saturday, 10 December 2016
On December 10, the Nagorno Karabakh Republic is once again celebrating the Day of the State Independence…
Read 325 times
Society
Subscribe to this RSS feed
CHANGES IN SOME SOCIAL PROGRAMS
Monday, 16 January 2017
Summarizing the key programs in the social security sphere in 2016 on the New Year eve, NKR…
Read 22 times
TALISH SHOULD BE FULLY REVIVED - THIS IS THE IMPERATIVE
Friday, 02 December 2016
On November 28, NKR Minister of Urban Development Karen Shahramanyan, during a meeting with journalists, briefed on…
Read 383 times
THE ARMENIAN SPIRIT IS UNQUENCHABLE AND STRONG
Thursday, 24 November 2016
On November 20, a memorial party dedicated to the twentieth anniversary of the birth of Hero of…
Read 478 times
PROGRAMS AIMED AT PRESERVING THE SPIRITUAL VALUES
Wednesday, 16 November 2016
The 777th anniversary of Gandzasar’s consecration
Read 477 times
CONFERENCE DEDICATED TO THE INNOVATIONS IN THE SPHERE OF DIAGNOSTIC RESEARCHES
Thursday, 10 November 2016
'Open Day' in Stepanakert
Read 423 times
THE MOST SPECIFIC GIFT FROM THE HERO-FATHER TO HIS SON
Thursday, 03 November 2016
25 years ago, on October 30, small Harutyun received the most specific birthday gift, when he was…
Read 440 times
SOCIETY
Subscribe to this RSS feed
CHANGES IN SOME SOCIAL PROGRAMS
Monday, 16 January 2017
Summarizing the key programs in the social security sphere in 2016 on the…
Read 22 times
Read more...
NKR Defense Army serviceman Garik Vardanyan posthumously awarded with the "For Service in Battle"
Monday, 16 January 2017
Read 11 times
"BAKU" IS A LINK IN THE GENOCIDAL CHAIN
Sunday, 15 January 2017
Read 29 times
FACEBOOK
Our page
TWITTER
Follow us!
GOOGLE+
Join our circle
RSS FEED
Subscribe now!
Facebook
Visualscope.com
Popular
Meeting with president of the "Grand Holding" company and director of the "Masis Tobacco" company
Friday, 23 December 2016
Read 316 times
Congratulatory address in connection with the Day of the National Security Service Serviceman
Tuesday, 20 December 2016
Read 302 times
EACH ECONOMIC AREA REQUIRES SPECIAL APPROACH
Thursday, 22 December 2016
Read 280 times
Annual Press Conference of the NKR Foreign Minister
Friday, 30 December 2016
Read 254 times
ALMOST HUNDRED PERCENT OF THE PEOPLE OF ARTSAKH ARE AGAINST TERRITORIAL CONCESSIONS
Tuesday, 27 December 2016
Read 246 times
Visit to the village of Talish in the Martakert region
Saturday, 31 December 2016
Read 246 times
Visit to the Kashen mining complex
Monday, 26 December 2016
Read 238 times
UNACCOMPLISHED STABILITY, OR WILL VIENNA BE ABLE TO GIVE THE "SECOND WIND" TO THE SETTLEMENT PROCESS?
Tuesday, 20 December 2016
Read 235 times
Calendar
«
January 2017
»
Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
Sat
Sun
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Home
NEWS
OFFICIAL
POLITICS
ECONOMY
SOCIETY
CULTURE AND SPORT
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Editor's column
Search
Copyright 2015 by
www.artsakhtert.com
All rights Reserved