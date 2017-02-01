EXCLUSIVE MATERIALS OF THE VAN KINGDOM ERA DISCOVRED
EXCLUSIVE MATERIALS OF THE VAN KINGDOM ERA DISCOVRED
Wednesday, 01 February 2017
Recently, items of material value, belonging to the Van (Urartu)…
in Society Read 34 times

OFFICIAL

Subscribe to this RSS feed
Congratulatory address to prime-minister of the New South Wales of Australia Mrs. Gledis Berejikyan
Tuesday, 24 January 2017
On 24 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address to prime-minister of the New…
Read 153 times Read more...

Politics

Subscribe to this RSS feed
THE DRAFT NEW CONSTITUTION IS BASED ON THE NATIONAL SECURITY
THE DRAFT NEW CONSTITUTION IS BASED ON THE NATIONAL SECURITY
Tuesday, 24 January 2017
NKR NA Chairman Ashot Ghulyan summarized the activities of the Parliament in 2016, speaking at the January…
Read 134 times Read more...

CULTURE AND SPORT

Subscribe to this RSS feed
CULTURE IS A MEANS TO RAISE GENOCIDES CONDEMNATION AND COMPENSATION ISSUES
CULTURE IS A MEANS TO RAISE GENOCIDES CONDEMNATION AND COMPENSATION ISSUES
Wednesday, 12 October 2016
On October 7, an unprecedented exhibition took place in the Stepanakert Picture Gallery: the visitors had the…
Read 658 times Read more...

Editor`s column

Subscribe to this RSS feed
  • DELIBERATE LIE OF BAKU
    Wednesday, 01 February 2017
    The mediators do not notice it for some reason
    Read 42 times
  • DISCLOSURE, OR WHAT QUESTIONS LAVROV SHOULD NOT BE ASKED
    DISCLOSURE, OR WHAT QUESTIONS LAVROV SHOULD NOT BE ASKED
    Thursday, 26 January 2017
    We have already reported that at a press conference in Moscow on January 17, Russian Foreign Minister…
    Read 82 times
  • WITH OR WITHOUT CONSENSUS
    WITH OR WITHOUT CONSENSUS
    Friday, 20 January 2017
    Aliyev is not going to abandon his bellicose rhetoric
    Read 136 times
  • "BAKU" IS A LINK IN THE GENOCIDAL CHAIN
    Sunday, 15 January 2017
    It is again January. Again, the memory returns to Baku of January 1990, where on these days…
    Read 135 times
  • TRUTH AND LIE
    Tuesday, 27 December 2016
    As is known, in October 2014, a trial against Azerbaijani subversives Dilham Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev took…
    Read 272 times
  • CRIMINAL "SILENCE OF LAMBS"
    Monday, 26 December 2016
    On the eve of the new year of 2017, the Azerbaijani leadership received a remarkable "Christmas gift"…
    Read 279 times

Society

Subscribe to this RSS feed

SOCIETY

Subscribe to this RSS feed
EXCLUSIVE MATERIALS OF THE VAN KINGDOM ERA DISCOVRED
EXCLUSIVE MATERIALS OF THE VAN KINGDOM ERA DISCOVRED
Wednesday, 01 February 2017
Recently, items of material value, belonging to the Van (Urartu) Kingdom era, have…
Read 34 times Read more...

FACEBOOK

Our page

TWITTER

Follow us!
 

GOOGLE+

Join our circle

RSS FEED

Subscribe now!
Facebook

Calendar

« February 2017 »
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28          

 
Copyright 2015 by  www.artsakhtert.com  All rights Reserved