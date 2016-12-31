Home
Visit to the village of Talish in the Martakert region
Saturday, 31 December 2016
On 31 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the…
in
Official
Read 45 times
Annual Press Conference of the NKR Foreign Minister
in
Official
Friday, 30 December 2016
Read 88 times
Solemn ceremony of awarding at the Artsakh Republic President Residence
in
Official
Friday, 30 December 2016
Read 78 times
President Sahakyan signed laws
in
Official
Thursday, 29 December 2016
Read 79 times
Meeting with Armenian National Assembly deputy chairman Eduard Sharmazanov
in
Official
Wednesday, 28 December 2016
Read 95 times
ALMOST HUNDRED PERCENT OF THE PEOPLE OF ARTSAKH ARE AGAINST TERRITORIAL CONCESSIONS
in
Politics
Tuesday, 27 December 2016
Read 125 times
OFFICIAL
Visit to the village of Talish in the Martakert region
Saturday, 31 December 2016
On 31 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the village of Talish in the Martakert region,…
Read 45 times
Read more...
Annual Press Conference of the NKR Foreign Minister
Friday, 30 December 2016
Friday, 30 December 2016
Read 88 times
Solemn ceremony of awarding at the Artsakh Republic President Residence
Friday, 30 December 2016
Friday, 30 December 2016
Read 78 times
Politics
ALMOST HUNDRED PERCENT OF THE PEOPLE OF ARTSAKH ARE AGAINST TERRITORIAL CONCESSIONS
Tuesday, 27 December 2016
An organization from Armenia summed up the results of the research
Read 125 times
Read more...
THE MAIN PROBLEM IS TO KEEP THE PEOPLE ON THEIR OWN LAND
Friday, 18 November 2016
Friday, 18 November 2016
Read 490 times
Armenians Should Reach Out to Trump Through Republican Friends in Congress
Thursday, 17 November 2016
Thursday, 17 November 2016
Read 441 times
ECONOMY
EACH ECONOMIC AREA REQUIRES SPECIAL APPROACH
Thursday, 22 December 2016
No comment
Interview with NKR Minister of Economy Andranik KHACHATRYAN
Read more...
AVERAGE ANNUAL 10-PERCENT ECONOMIC GROWTH ENSURED IN THE NKR FOR THE LAST 10 YEARS
Monday, 07 November 2016
Monday, 07 November 2016
No comment
ARMENIA SHOULD TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE SURPLUS OF THE NKR-GENERATED ELECTRICITY
Monday, 07 November 2016
Monday, 07 November 2016
No comment
Armenia must use Nagorno-Karabakh's electric power supply - prime minister
Saturday, 05 November 2016
Saturday, 05 November 2016
No comment
CULTURE AND SPORT
CULTURE IS A MEANS TO RAISE GENOCIDES CONDEMNATION AND COMPENSATION ISSUES
Wednesday, 12 October 2016
On October 7, an unprecedented exhibition took place in the Stepanakert Picture Gallery: the visitors had the…
Read 555 times
Read more...
MAGIC ITEMS OF 'GRANNY’S BOX’
Monday, 23 May 2016
Read 1232 times
HOMELAND-AWARENESS CAMPAIGN WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF THE COUNTRY'S PRESIDENT
Tuesday, 27 October 2015
Tuesday, 27 October 2015
Read 3688 times
ANOTHER STEP TO INTER-UNIVERSITY COOPERATION
Thursday, 25 June 2015
Read 7208 times
Editor`s column
TRUTH AND LIE
Tuesday, 27 December 2016
As is known, in October 2014, a trial against Azerbaijani subversives Dilham Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev took…
Read 96 times
CRIMINAL "SILENCE OF LAMBS"
Monday, 26 December 2016
On the eve of the new year of 2017, the Azerbaijani leadership received a remarkable "Christmas gift"…
Read 100 times
UNACCOMPLISHED STABILITY, OR WILL VIENNA BE ABLE TO GIVE THE "SECOND WIND" TO THE SETTLEMENT PROCESS?
Tuesday, 20 December 2016
Soon, the year of 2016 will go down in history. What is its significance in terms of…
Read 161 times
IMPORTANT MEETING. DETAILS NOT REPORTED
Tuesday, 13 December 2016
So, late in the evening of December 8, a meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan…
Read 219 times
CONSTITUTION IS AN IMPORTANT FACTOR OF THE SECURITY AND STABILITY OF THE STATE
Saturday, 10 December 2016
On December 10, the Nagorno Karabakh Republic is once again celebrating the Day of the State Independence…
Read 246 times
RESTORATION OF TALISH STARTED
Friday, 09 December 2016
The issue of the fate of Talish village was somewhat determined during the previous two or three…
Read 277 times
Society
TALISH SHOULD BE FULLY REVIVED - THIS IS THE IMPERATIVE
Friday, 02 December 2016
On November 28, NKR Minister of Urban Development Karen Shahramanyan, during a meeting with journalists, briefed on…
Read 330 times
THE ARMENIAN SPIRIT IS UNQUENCHABLE AND STRONG
Thursday, 24 November 2016
On November 20, a memorial party dedicated to the twentieth anniversary of the birth of Hero of…
Read 428 times
PROGRAMS AIMED AT PRESERVING THE SPIRITUAL VALUES
Wednesday, 16 November 2016
The 777th anniversary of Gandzasar’s consecration
Read 426 times
CONFERENCE DEDICATED TO THE INNOVATIONS IN THE SPHERE OF DIAGNOSTIC RESEARCHES
Thursday, 10 November 2016
'Open Day' in Stepanakert
Read 385 times
THE MOST SPECIFIC GIFT FROM THE HERO-FATHER TO HIS SON
Thursday, 03 November 2016
25 years ago, on October 30, small Harutyun received the most specific birthday gift, when he was…
Read 393 times
THE MEDIA IS MORE POWERFUL THAN WEAPONS AND ARMOR
Wednesday, 26 October 2016
The 8th Pan-Armenian Conference of Journalists
Read 529 times
SOCIETY
Visit to the village of Talish in the Martakert region
Saturday, 31 December 2016
On 31 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the village of Talish…
Read 45 times
Read more...
Annual Press Conference of the NKR Foreign Minister
Friday, 30 December 2016
Friday, 30 December 2016
Read 88 times
Solemn ceremony of awarding at the Artsakh Republic President Residence
Friday, 30 December 2016
Friday, 30 December 2016
Read 78 times
Popular
Artsakh and Armenia Presidents convoked a consultation with the supreme command-staff of the Defense Army
Thursday, 08 December 2016
Thursday, 08 December 2016
Read 473 times
NKR Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan's speech at the event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of NKR independence proclamation
Wednesday, 07 December 2016
Wednesday, 07 December 2016
Read 425 times
Masis Mayilyan appointed Ambassador at large
Thursday, 08 December 2016
Read 406 times
Meeting with officials of the territorial administration sphere and heads of regional administrations
Thursday, 08 December 2016
Thursday, 08 December 2016
Read 405 times
Enlarged consultation devoted to the Constitutional reforms
Monday, 12 December 2016
Monday, 12 December 2016
Read 384 times
Meetings with Great Patriotic and labor veterans and representatives of the Artsakh Republican Party
Thursday, 08 December 2016
Thursday, 08 December 2016
Read 380 times
Solemn ceremony of handing over keys from cars to a group of servicemen and freedom-fighters
Monday, 12 December 2016
Monday, 12 December 2016
Read 366 times
TRIUMPH OF LIFE OVER DEATH
Tuesday, 06 December 2016
Read 361 times
